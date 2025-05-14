Big League & Whitecaps Win Tuesday

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Detroit Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the TinCaps, 3-0, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

The game was delayed 1 hour and 40 minutes by rain. But once the action began, both starting pitchers were sharp. Ian Koenig threw a MiLB career-high 87 pitches (57 strikes) over 5 2/3 innings for Fort Wayne. Meanwhile, Gipson-Long (No. 29 Tigers prospect), who started four games for the Tigers in 2023, was making a rehab assignment with West Michigan. He issued a walk but faced the minimum over three innings, striking out two, on 32 pitches.

The Midwest League East Division-leading Whitecaps (22-12) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth and added a pair of two-out insurance runs in the sixth.

Following Koenig, Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) posted a line of 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Josh Mallitz struck out the side in order in the eighth and also tossed a scoreless ninth.

Offensively, the TinCaps (19-15) only mustered three singles, including one from shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) and three walks, while hitting into three double plays.

