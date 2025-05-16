River Bandits Walk-Off Dragons for Second-Straight Night

May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits have had a flair for the dramatic against the Dayton Dragons this week, as Sam Kulasingam's 10th-inning RBI-double lifted Quad Cities to a second consecutive walk-off win, 5-4 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Just as they did Wednesday, Dayton jumped to the game's first lead in the first inning, going up 1-0 on John Michael Faile's solo home run off Frank Mozzicato. It would be the only run Quad Cities' starter allowed though, as the left-hander struck out a season-high-matching seven over a 5.0-inning performance.

The Bandits did not wait long to respond against Dayton starter Luke Hayden and took the lead themselves 2-1 courtesy of Bryan Gonzalez, who launched a homer of his own, a two-run shot to left-center field in the second.

Hayden Joined Mozzicato by not allowing another run for the remainder of his outing, before both teams gave the ball to their bullpens in the sixth.

Dayton tied the game 2-2 against Shane Panzini in the top of the frame, after the third of three-straight singles, an RBI-poke from Victor Acosta scored Faile, but the right-hander limited the damage to one run and stranded the go-ahead run at third.

Quad Cities then retook the lead in the bottom half, jumping ahead 4-2 on a Cody Adcock wild pitch and an RBI-double off the bat of Callan Moss, but a two-out RBI-double from Faile knotted the game back up 4-4 in the top of seventh.

After allowing a pair of baserunners in the eighth, Adcock was replaced by Irvin Machuca, who finished the frame, completed the ninth, and began the top of the tenth with seven-straight strikeouts. With two outs and the placed runner still stuck at second, Kulasingam broke the string with the game-winner over the head of Yerlin Confidan in center field.

Jesus Rios (3-0) earned the win for Quad Cities, coming on for Panzini to record the final out in the top of the 10th to strand the bases loaded and keep the game tied, while Machuca (0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing just one hit and one unearned run with seven strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Up 2-1 in the six-game series, Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of the set Friday and sends Felix Arronde (1-2, 3.56) to the mound opposite Dayton's Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.