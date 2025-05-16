Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, May 16, 2025 l Game #37

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-24) at Quad Cities River Bandits (23-12)

RH Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55) vs. RH Felix Arronde (1-2, 3.56)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Quad Cities 2, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Quad Cities 5, Dayton 4 (10 innings). Quad Cities scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning when Sam Kulasingam doubled to drive in free runner Diego Guzman from second. Dragons reliever Irvin Machuca had struck out all seven batters he had faced since entering the game up to that at-bat. The Dragons tied the game with two runs in the seventh on John Michael Faile's two-out, two-run double, but Dayton did not have a hit over the final three innings. Faile finished with three hits including a home run, double, single, walk, and three RBI. Dragons starter Luke Hayden allowed just two runs in five innings, both coming on a second inning home run.

This has been one of the most closely-played series of the season through three games. Two of the three contests have gone to extra innings with the exception being Wednesday's QC win, a one-run victory in which they scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The two teams have each scored 21 runs in the series.

Tuesday's Dragons 11-9 win in 12 innings marked just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012. Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 20 innings, an ERA of 0.90.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, May 17 (6:30 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86) at Quad Cities RH Drew Beam (3-2, 2.55)

Sunday, May 18 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) at Quad Cities LH Hunter Patteson (3-0, 1.55)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







