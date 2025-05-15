Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, May 15, 2025 l Game #36

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-23) at Quad Cities River Bandits (22-12)

RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.88) vs. LH Frank Mozzicato (1-0, 1.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 1, Quad Cities 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Quad Cities 7, Dayton 6. The River Bandits scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome a 6-2 deficit and even the series at one win apiece. Omar Hernandez delivered a one-out, two-run single to drive in the winning runs. The River Bandits collected five hits in the inning plus one walk and an error on a dropped fly ball to start the frame. The Dragons 10-hit attack was led by Leo Balcazar, who went 4 for 5 and scored two runs. Yerlin Confidan had two hits including a triple and drove in two.

The teams have split the first two games of the series. In both games, the eventual winning team trailed by at least four runs in the eighth inning or later.

Tuesday's Dragons 11-9 win in 12 innings marked just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012. The Dragons have come back from deficits of at least five runs to win 27 times since 2004, but only three times when they trailed by five runs or more in the eighth inning or later.

Carlos Jorge's 12th inning two-run home run on Tuesday marked the second time in his Dragons career that he has hit a 12th inning, tie-breaking home run in a Dragons win. He did the same on September 2, 2023 at Great Lakes to break a 5-5 tie in a Dragons 7-6 win.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 20 innings, an ERA of 0.90.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, May 16 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55) at Quad Cities RH Felix Arronde (1-2, 3.56)

Saturday, May 17 (6:30 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86) at Quad Cities RH Drew Beam (3-2, 2.55)

Sunday, May 18 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) at Quad Cities LH Hunter Patteson (3-0, 1.55)

