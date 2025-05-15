Rattlers/Sky Carp Postponed on Thursday Night

May 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Thursday's Midwest League game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field was postponed by severe weather in the Fox Cities. The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday night with game one slated to start at 5:10pm.

The twinbill is scheduled to be two seven-inning games. There will be a break of approximately thirty minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two. One ticket will get you into both games on Friday night.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and may exchange their Thursday tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular season home game during the 2025 season. The exact seat location might not be available, but the ticket office will do its best to get you something close and comparable. Fans may exchange your rain tickets online here by using your ticket barcode number as a discount code.

The Timber Rattlers will have Tyson Hardin (2-1, 1.42) slated as their game one starter with Anthony Flores (0-2, 6.65) set to start for them in game two.

The first 1,000 fans ages twelve and under will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt courtesy of T-Rats Give Back. After the game, children twelve and under can wear their new t-shirt and run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the game.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.







