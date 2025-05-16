Loons Rake in 11-4 Win, Tally Six Extra Base Hits

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (19-18) posted three multi-run innings in a dominant 11-4 win over Lake County Captains (20-17), on a 82-degree sunny and windy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons scored four runs in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth. Seven of the nine Great Lakes batters got a hit.

- Lake County pushed across the first run after Eriq Swan walked a batter home in the second inning. The right-hander responded by striking out two, stranding the bases loaded. The Dodgers No. 19 prospect struck out seven, including three of his last four faced.

- Wilman Diaz put the Loons ahead. With a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the second and two runners on, Diaz demolished a ball 405 feet with a 102 mph exit velocity. Diaz's homer was the 28th for Great Lakes, their eleventh go-ahead homer.

- Logan Wagner and Zyhir Hope hit back-to-back singles to start the third. A walk loaded the bases. The runs would come off a Carlos Rojas sac fly, his second RBI of the contest, and a Jackson Nicklaus two-run double.

- Two triples highlighted the bottom of the fourth. Josue De Paula walked and came home on a Logan Wagner triple rifled up the right field line. De Paula scored from first base. After a walk, it was Joe Vetrano 's turn for a three-bagger. Vetrano vaulted it over the centerfielder and hit it 105 mph. Vetrano has six hits this week, the team leader.

- Christian Romero earned the win, allowing two runs over four innings. Romero faced the minimum in his first three innings.

Rounding Things Out

Tonight was the Loons' seventh game where they scored double-digits, the second this season against Lake County.

Up Next

With the series tied at two, the Loons and Captains play tomorrow, Saturday, May 17th. Tomorrow marks the first Fireworks Loontacular of the season, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, and we'll celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series Championship brought to you by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC.

