Hardin Deals a Shutout to Beloit
May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers needed a strong start from Tyson Hardin in game one of Friday's doubleheader against the Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field. They got a near-perfect gem in a 1-0 victory as Hardin tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout.
Beloit (19-16) had battered Timber Rattlers pitchers for 29 runs on 29 hits in the first two games of the series. Hardin was dominant as he needed 92 pitches to hold the Sky Carp scoreless over seven innings.
Wisconsin (15-21) scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth by stringing together three straight two-out singles. Juan Baez and Tayden Hall started the rally to put runners on the corners and chase Beloit starting pitcher Karson Milbrandt from the game. Yhoswar Garcia greeted reliever Jack Sellinger with an infield single to the hole at short to drive in Baez for the 1-0 lead.
Hardin retired the first seventeen batters he faced in the game. The streak was snapped in the bottom of the sixth when Eric Rataczak singled to left with two outs. Hardin bounced back to end the inning with his sixth strikeout of the game.
He went back out for the top of the seventh inning and allowed a one-out, infield single by Gage Miller. Wisconsin pitching coach Mike O'Neal made a quick visit to the mound after the single and Hardin used that as a breather before retiring the next two batters to finish the complete game.
This was the first complete-game shutout by a Wisconsin pitcher in the High-A Era of the team that started in 2021. There have only been two other seven-inning complete games by a Wisconsin pitcher since 2021: Victor Castaneda allowed a run on three hits against Quad Cities on June 20, 2021 and Justin Bullock allowed two runs on five hits on June 27 against Peoria.
The last seven-inning complete game shutout by a Wisconsin pitcher was tossed by Carlos Herrera, who allowed two hits, with one walk and six strikeouts against the Burlington Bees on July 27, 2017.
R H E
BEL 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
WIS 000 100 x - 1 6 0
WP: Tyson Hardin (3-1)
LP: Karson Milbrandt (0-2)
TIME: 1:42
