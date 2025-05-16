Kernels' Offense Stays Hot, Cedar Rapids Romps Peoria 13-2

May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Kaelen Culpepper launched two of the four home runs for Cedar Rapids to lead the Kernels to a 13-2 victory in game four of the series against Peoria Friday night.

After scoring a season-high 15 runs Thursday evening, the Kernels kept it going in the bottom of the third on Friday. Caden Kendle led off the inning with a single, then moved up to second on a base hit from Jaime Ferrer. Kevin Maitan singled to plate Kendle and give the Kernels a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Kaelen Culpepper launched a three-run home run to extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Peoria answered back. Two sacrifice flies scored a pair of runs to cut into the Kernels' lead and make it 4-2.

That would be all the scoring from Peoria as on the night. Starter Jeremy Lee allowed just one earned run across five innings of work en route to his third win of the season. Behind him, Kade Bragg tossed three perfect innings and Cole Percival pitched a scoreless ninth to aid Cedar Rapids to the victory.

In the last of the fifth, the Kernels' offense ran wild. Culpepper reached first with a leadoff single, then Kyle DeBarge roped a triple into center field to score Culpepper and make it 5-2. Next up, Brandon Winokur lifted a two-run home run to extend the lead to 7-2. A Gabriel Gonzalez walk, Danny De Andrade hit by pitch and a Nate Baez walk loaded the bases for Caden Kendle, who hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2. One batter later, Jaime Ferrer went opposite field for a three-run homer to pad the lead 11-2. With two outs, Culpepper belted his second home run of the game to make it 12-2 Kernels.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cedar Rapids added one more. Nate Baez reached second on an error, moved up to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to up the Kernels' edge to 13-2, the score that would be the final.

With the win, the Kernels go to 22-14 on the season and even the series at 2-2 against Peoria. Game five of the series is set for Saturday at 6:35 with Ty Langenberg on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Cade Winquest.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2025

