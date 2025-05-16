Season Second-Best Crowd on Friday Night

May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Leo De Vries and Rosman Verdugo each collected a pair of hits, but Fort Wayne fell Friday night to West Michigan (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 8-4.

On Hispanic Heritage Night and the first Postgame Fireworks night this season, Parkview Field packed its second-highest attendance of the year, drawing 5,859 fans. Those fans watched De Vries and Verdugo collect their 7th and 11th multi-hit games, respectively.

Following a West Michigan (24-13) run in the top half of the first, Verdugo lined an RBI single to left field, scoring De Vries to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. De Vries later added a double in the third but did not score.

In the second, Whitecaps first baseman Andrew Jenkins clobbered his fourth home run of the season, giving West Michigan the lead. Jenkins extended his six-game hitting streak, going 3-for-5 and ending just a triple shy of the cycle.

Following a scoreless third, weather forced an hour and two-minute delay that pushed both starters out of the game.

Subsequent relievers Josh Mallitz and Max Alba dominated. The Fort Wayne (20-17) righty, Mallitz, struck out five across three scoreless innings. Alba answered with four hitless and scoreless frames, striking out a career-high seven.

In the seventh, the Whitecaps added onto their lead, as Abel Bastidas hit a pinch-hit two-run double to right field. West Michigan scored two more in each of the eighth and ninth innings, leading by seven moving to the bottom of the ninth.

Fort Wayne scored three runs on two hits and had the tying runner De Vries on deck in the ninth, but a groundout to short dashed the comeback hopes.

Next Game: Saturday, May 17 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Andrew Sears

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

