Kyle Hess' Inside-The-Park Home Run Jolts Cedar Rapids to 6-5 Victory Over Lake County

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Kyle Hess' two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Kernels topped the Captains in a 6-5 thriller Friday night.

After scoring first on Thursday, Lake County got on the board in the top of the first inning Friday evening. Alfonsin Rosario doubled, then scored on a fielder's choice to put the Captains on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, the Kernels responded. Kaelen Culpepper led off with a single and moved up on a groundout. With two outs, Nate Baez singled into right to plate Culpepper and make it 1-1.

In the top of the second inning, Lake County got that run back. Wuilfredo Antunez doubled to start the frame, then came around to score on an Esteban Gonzalez single to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Kernels jumped ahead. Culepper walked with one out, then Payton Eeles doubled into left-center field to plate the run and even the game at 2-2. Eeles stole third, then scored on a balk to make it 3-2 Cedar Rapids.

In the top of the fourth, the Captains had an answer. Jonah Advincula worked a two-out walk, then stole second and scored on a Kyle Dernedde single to tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels regained the lead. Eeles singled with one out, then Kyle DeBarge worked a walk in front of Baez, who again went to the opposite field for an RBI single to make it 4-3 Cedar Rapids.

In the sixth, the Kernels extended their lead. Jaime Ferrer singled with one out to bring up Kyle Hess, who drilled a line drive to right over the head of Alfonsin Rosario for an inside-the-park home run to make it 6-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, Lake County got those runs back with a Jose Devers two-run home run to bring it to 6-5, but that tally would hold as the final. Paulshawn Pasqualatto came out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and recorded a four-out save to shut the door and complete the one-run win.

With the victory, the Kernels go to 28-20 on the season and take a 3-1 series lead over Lake County. Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday evening at 6:35 with Chase Chaney on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Caden Favors.







