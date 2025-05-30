Rattlers Bounce Back to Beat Peoria

GRAND CHUTE, WI - One night after a 10-1 loss to the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rebounded to defeat the Chiefs 10-1 on Friday night at home. Blake Burke had the first four-hit game by a Timber Rattler this season and Eduardo Garcia added three hits, two doubles and a home run, to support a strong seven-inning start by Tanner Gillis.

Garcia put Wisconsin (23-26) up 1-0 with a one-out, homer in the bottom of the first. The homer was Garcia's seventh of the season. He has hit four homers against the Chiefs in 2025.

Later in the first, the Rattlers had the bases loaded with two outs. Yhoswar Garcia reached on an infield single to drive in a run. An errant throw to first let a second run score on the play for a 3-0 lead.

Burke made it 4-0 with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the second.

Peoria (19-29) got on the scoreboard with an unearned run in the top of the third inning. Johnfrank Salazar reached on an error with one out and stole second. Jon Jon Gazdar singled to right to score Salazar. Gillis ended the rally when he got the next batter to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Gillis would pitch seven innings - his longest start as a professional. He allowed an unearned run on four hits, walked none, and struck out one batter to earn his first Midwest League victory.

The Rattlers added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with two more runs after loading the bases with no outs. Tayden Hall knocked in the first run with a ground out to first. Daniel Guilarte got the second run home with a fielder's choice.

In the sixth inning, three consecutive extra-base hits led to three more runs for the Timber Rattlers. Jadher Areinamo and Eduardo Garcia started the inning with back-to-back doubles. Blake Burke was next, and he tripled. A wild pitch let him score for a 9-1 lead.

Garcia and Burke combined to set up Wisconsin's final run. Garcia doubled in the eighth and Burke collected his fourth hit of the night with an infield single to put runners at the corners with no outs. Baez tapped into a 4-6-3 double play to score Garcia.

Aaron Rund and Tanner Shears both worked a scoreless inning out of the Rattlers bullpen to close out the game and put the Rattlers up 3-1 in the series.

Burke was 4-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored, and two RBI on Friday night. He is 17-for-38 (.447) against Peoria this season.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Jaron DeBerry (0-1, 9.00) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria has handed Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.80) their starting assignment. Game time is 6:40pm.

