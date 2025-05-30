Eeles Transferred on Rehab Assignment; Connell, Trabacchi, Signed by the Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids; Bengard Placed on 7-Day IL; Maitan Released

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Payton Eeles had been transferred from Fort Myers to continue his rehab assignment from AAA St. Paul. RHP Nick Trabacchi and OF Justin Connell have been signed by the Minnesota Twins and assigned to high-A Cedar Rapids; as corresponding moves, RHP Spencer Bengard has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right elbow stress reaction and INF Kevin Maitan has been released. Eeles will wear #15, Trabacchi will wear #11 and Connell will wear #24. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game four of its six-game series at home tonight against Lake County at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2025

