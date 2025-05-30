Aschenbeck Earns First High-A Win in 8-6 Victory over Quad Cities

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Davenport, IA - On the night after an eight-inning starting pitching performance from Tyler Schlaffer, the South Bend Cubs earned their first victory of the week on this road trip in Davenport, defeating the Quad Cities River Bandits by a final of 8-6 on Thursday.

Evan Aschenbeck took the mound on Thursday, after going six strong innings in his last start against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The lefty displayed a sharp changeup, especially against the only lefty that he faced in Carson Roccaforte. A new sweeping slurve was also displayed in Aschenbeck's arsenal.

The Cubs also gave the southpaw a lead to work with right away. A three-run top of the 2nd gave South Bend a 3-0 advantage against QC starter Drew Beam. It looked like Beam was going to hang his second straight perfect inning, but a two out rally was started thanks to a base hit from Ivan Brethowr. Miguel Pabon then walked, and Brian Kalmer knocked in Brethowr on a single. The next batter was Rafael Morel, who drilled a base hit up the right field line to plate Pabon and Kalmer.

Quad Cities scraped across a run in both the 2nd and 3rd to get within a run, but Aschenbeck held the River Bandits scoreless in the 4th, 5th, and 6th. The lefty wrapped up his night with a career high eight strikeouts.

South Bend also gave themselves plenty of wiggle room, thanks to a five-run top of the 6th inning. The Cubs picked up base hits from Andy Garriola and Drew Bowser to start a rally, with Bowser extending his hitting streak up to 11 straight games. Brethowr drove in a run on sac-fly, and then Pabon and Kalmer both walked. Jefferson Rojas also took a walk, and with the bases loaded, Cristian Hernandez drove in two on a base hit single.

It was 8-2 Cubs head to the 7th inning. With a strong effort out of the bullpen, Evan Taylor threw a shutout 7th, and Johzan Oquendo worked a scoreless 8th. It was Oquendo's first game since May 11.

The River Bandits put together one more rally though. In the 9th, Kenyi Perez took over for the Cubs, and recorded one out, but walked four batters. With a run in, Brayden Risedorph took over in a bases loaded jam. Risedorph walked two of his own, but the Cubs held on for an 8-6 win. Still, QC hit around the lineup in the 9th, without picking up a base hit.

South Bend earned the win, however, and they have their first victory this week. The Cubs will look to even the series on Friday night, when they take on the River Bandits at 7:30 PM ET. Right-hander Erian Rodriguez will start for South Bend.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.