Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 30, 2025 l Game #49

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (33-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-31)

LH Andrew Sears (2-2, 3.69) vs. LH Adam Serwinowski (0-3, 5.46)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 14, Dayton 1. Josue Briceno hit three home runs and the Whitecaps broke open a 2-0 game with six runs in the fifth inning. Briceno became the first West Michigan player to hit three in a game since 2006. Dayton had eight hits including two each by Leo Balcazar and Yerlin Confidan.

Transactions: First baseman Carter Graham has been promoted to the Dragons from Single-A Daytona. Outfielder Anthony Stephan, currently on the Dayton injured list (hamstring) has been assigned to the ACL Reds on an injury rehab assignment and played in a game on Thursday night.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings, an ERA of 0.67. Among pitchers with at least 25 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and fourth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is sixth in ERA at 2.13 and Jose Montero is seventh at 2.23.

Reliever Irvin Machuca has not allowed an earned run in eight innings with the Dragons after allowing no earned runs in 12.1 innings at Daytona. Overall in 2025, Machuca is one of three pitchers in the entire minors to have 20+ innings without allowing an earned run.

Victor Acosta over his last 16 games is 18 for 55 (.327) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 12 walks, and 8 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .213 during this 16-game period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 11 games is 13 for 39 (.333) with two doubles and a triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last 6 games is 11 for 29 (.379) with a home run and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, May 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (2-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23)

Sunday, June 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (1-2, 5.08) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.51)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







