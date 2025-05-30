Timber Rattlers Get Revenge in 10-1 Win

APPLETON, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Peoria Chiefs 10-1 on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field, just a night after the Chiefs won by the same margin.

In what was his third High-A start of the season, Tanner Gillis kept the Chiefs at bay, scattering only an unearned run over seven innings of work. The right-hander recorded just one strikeout, but was able to get the necessary outs.

Wisconsin jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning against Chiefs starter Cade Winquest. Eduardo Garcia opened the scoring with a solo home run to left. Later in the inning, a walk and a single set the table before a groundout moved both runners into scoring position. Then, Wisconsin capitalized on some tough Chiefs luck to extend their lead. Yoshwar Garcia uncorked a sharply-hit ground ball up the middle. Chiefs second baseman Tre Richardson flagged the ball down on a slick, back-handed stop, but his throw to first could not be picked out of the dirt, allowing two runs to score and capping off a three-run Wisconsin first.

The Rattlers extended their lead in the second inning. After Jadher Areinamo walked and stole second, he came around to score on a single by Blake Burke, pushing the lead to 4-0. Winquest departed the game after two innings. He was charged with the loss on Friday.

Peoria got on the board in the fourth inning. With a runner on second and one out, Jon Jon Gazdar delivered an RBI single to trim the deficit to 4-1.

In the fifth inning, Wisconsin added on with the bases loaded. A groundout to first by Tayden Hall brought in one run, and a second groundout by Daniel Gilartay plated another to make it 6-1.

The Rattlers broke it open an inning later. Back-to-back doubles from Areinamo and Garcia plated a run, and Burke followed with a triple to make it 8-1. A wild pitch later in the frame brought Burke home, stretching the lead to 9-1. Burke finished with four hits on the night.

Wisconsin capped the scoring with one more run in the eighth inning. Aaron Rund and Tanner Shears combined to toss the final two innings to close out the win.

Game five of the six-game set is scheduled for Saturday night. Right-hander Chen-Wei Lin is slated to start for Peoria, with first pitch on tap for 6:40 p.m. for 6:40 p.m.







