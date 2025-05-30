Vetrano Knocks Grand Slam, Six RBI in Loons' 10-4 Win

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (26-23) totaled 10 runs on 11 hits, with Joe Vetrano stealing the show with a grand slam and six total RBI. Great Lakes took down the Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-25) 10-4 on a 63-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons' offense started the fifth with four walks, the fourth added a run.

Joe Vetrano, with the bases loaded, ripped a double to center field. It gave Great Lakes a 4-2 lead.

Jordan Thompson added another RBI with a single.

- Vetrano distanced the Loons getting another bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth. He smoked a ball 412 feet, and Vetrano hit the first grand slam of his life, to make it 10-2 Great Lakes.

- Easton Shelton started the sixth with an opposite-field shot, his first homer in High-A. The 19-year-old has three hits in three games.

- Loons pitching was fantastic too, striking out 12.

Luke Fox went six innings, the right-hander struck out eight with one walk. The left- hander had seven strikeouts and finished with a swing-and-miss.

- Fort Wayne added a solo home run in the first and fourth inning. They'd tack on two in the eighth. As an offense, they went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

The sixth inning was the second time; the Loons have had a multi-homer inning this season.

Up Next

Saturday, May 31st, is Copa de la Diversión Night as the Loons become Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte. Postgame is a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







