De Paula and Wagner Go Yard, Loons Pitching K's 11 in 4-1 Win

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (24-22) offense smashed two home runs, and the pitching struck out 11 in a series-opening 4-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-23) on a 69-degree sunny and windy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Josue De Paula dominates first innings, adding his Midwest League leading 18th first-inning hit. The Dodgers No. 2 prospect went yard. A 355-foot dinger to right, with a 111-mph exit velocity first pitch swinging. He has eight home runs in 2025, four in the first inning.

- Great Lakes tallied three runs in the third inning. De Paula singled and was plated by Zyhir Hope 's triple to center field. Hope now has 32 RBI in 45 games. Logan Wagner went first pitch hunting, he whacked a no-doubt 390-foot homer that went 105 mph.

- Loons' pitching did not allow an earned run. Cam Day started and delivered four scoreless. The right-hander struck out the side looking, and each hitter went down looking.

- Four Great Lakes relievers combined for the final five innings. Noah Ruen earned the win with a clean fifth. Alex Makarewich struck out three, and Joel Ibarra punched out four. Carson Hobbs retired the final three, earning his fourth save in his fifth attempt.

- The TinCaps had runners on second and third base in the sixth, seventh, and ninth inning, but stranded them.

The Loons are now 7-2 in games where they have hit multiple home runs.

Tomorrow Wednesday, May 28th, the Loons and TinCaps matchup at 6:05 pm. It is Paws n Claws night, with half-off White Claws and all dogs invited.

