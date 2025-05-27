Play Ball Weekend Clinic with Loons Set for June 15

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to be part of Minor League Baseball's national Play Ball Weekend, presented locally by Central Michigan University, again this season. Families across the Great Lakes Bay Region are invited to spend Father's Day at Dow Diamond this year on Sunday, June 15th to be part of a special limited-edition opportunity.

All registrants will enjoy complimentary subscriptions to MLB.TV and MiLB.TV, along with a free lawn ticket to the game. The first 200 kids will receive a free Franklin bat and ball set, plus all registrants have the chance to learn from the best as Loons players lead a pre-game clinic. Up to 400 spots are available for the clinic. Fans can sign their kids (5-12 years old) up by clicking "Register Now" here: Loons Play Ball Weekend.

The whole family is in for a memorable day where kids can eat free on Sundays and run the bases after the game, thanks to Serra Toyota of Saginaw. A ticket is required to enter the ballpark for non-kids' clinic participants. The day is capped off with dads and their kids being invited onto the field to play catch after the game, making a memory that will last a lifetime.

"We see hundreds of families at the ballpark every year celebrating Mother's Day and Father's Day, depending on how the Loons schedule falls," Loons President & General Manager Chris Mundhenk said. "What we have to offer families this year on Father's Day in terms of value during Play Ball Weekend is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals we've ever had."

The clinic is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a chance for autographs before gates open to the general public at 12 p.m. First pitch against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Access to the field for running the bases and catch following the game will happen 10-20 minutes after the final out is recorded.

Included in the registration for Play Ball Weekend:

Registration for the 90-minute baseball clinic with instruction from Loons players

Complimentary 2025 MLB.TV and MiLB.TV subscription (up to $140 value)

Free Franklin bat & ball set (minimum $14 value, first 200 only)

Free lawn ticket to the June 15th game ($12 value)

Kids Eat Free meal voucher for children 12 & under ($10 value)

Chance to run the bases after the game

Post-game catch on the field

The benefits of registering your child(ren) for this event include the opportunity to receive additional benefits from Minor League Baseball and the Great Lakes Loons including a complimentary 2025 MLB.TV Yearly subscription, exclusive access for the participant(s) to virtual and in-person youth softball & baseball programming, discounts on select, eligible MLB licensed merchandise and equipment, and more. Additional information will be provided via email to the email address provided at registration.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com. Terms & conditions apply to all benefits. MLB.TV is subject to blackout and other restrictions (MLB.TV Blackout Policy). Complimentary 2025 MLB.TV Yearly subscription not eligible for automatic renewal. By registering for this program, you agree that you and your child(ren)'s or ward(s)' personal information will be provided to Major League Baseball for processing in connection with its Baseball and Softball development programs in accordance with the MLB Privacy Policy.







