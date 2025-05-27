Chiefs Ambush Quintana, Rattlers Walk off with the Win

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - The Peoria Chiefs started strong against Brewers rehabber and former Cardinals hurler Jose Quintana Tuesday, but could not keep up the pace in a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Peoria wasted no time on Tuesday, scoring three runs on five hits off of the 36-year-old Quintana. Jon Jon Gazdar led off the game with a single and was quickly standing at third after a stolen base and a wild pitch. Joshua Baez promptly drove him in with a single to make it 1-0. Baez added a stolen base of his own and scored on a Travis Honeyman RBI single. For Honeyman, it was his first High-A hit and RBI. The Chiefs capped off the scoring on a Brayden Jobert opposite field single.

From there, Quintana settled in. The Brewers southpaw at one point retired nine in a row. He departed after four innings of work. He surrendered three runs on six hits and whiffed three.

With Quintana in a groove, Wisconsin slowly chipped away, scoring runs in the second, third, and fourth innings against Chiefs starter Jose Davila. Hedbert Perez drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the second, Marco Dinges added a sacrifice fly in the third, and Daniel Guilarte tied the game at three with a sac fly in the fourth.

It appeared that Davila would be in line for a win after all, as the Chiefs briefly grabbed the lead back in the sixth. Catcher Graysen Tarlow singled through the left side to score Jobert and make it a 4-3 ballgame. Tarlow finished the night with a pair of hits.

The Chiefs turned to their bullpen in the bottom of the sixth. Angel Gonzalez cruised through the sixth, and appeared to be on his way to a scoreless seventh inning when Eduardo Garcia launched a solo home run to tie the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin completed their comeback. Blake Burke delivered an RBI single down the right field line to bring in the winning run. It was Burke's third hit of the night and sealed the victory for Wisconsin. Tuesday's loss was Peoria's first walk-off defeat of the season.

The series continues on Wednesday with a quick turnaround. Right-hander Hancel Rincon makes the start for Peoria, with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m.







