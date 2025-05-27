Locos Enjoy Seventh Heaven, Blow Past Beloit, 9-6

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Locos (26-20) scored seven unanswered runs - six in the seventh inning alone - to outpace the Beloit Sky Carp (24-22), 9-6, on Tuesday evening at Jackson® Field™.

The game featured 23 hits and 15 combined runs, yet was still played in a swift two hours and 19 minutes.

It was Lansing's first victory over Beloit since June 21, 2022, the series opener from the last time the two clubs met up in Michigan's state capital. They did not play one another at all in 2023, and the Sky Carp won all five of the 2024 meetings in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Beloit left fielder Michael Snyder delivered an RBI double and scored in a two-run second inning, doubled and scored in the fourth inning, and lined an RBI single and scored in a three-run sixth inning to help the visitors take a 6-2 lead off Lansing starter Grant Judkins.

T.J. Schofield-Sam tripled and scored on a Nate Nankil sac fly off Beloit starter Emmett Olson in the bottom of the sixth, bringing the Locos within 6-3.

In the seventh, Beloit turned to reliever Justin Storm, and the Locos brought the thunder. With one out, Tommy White doubled, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer walked and Schofield-Sam was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nankil singled in White and Kuroda-Grauer and Jared Dickey doubled home Schofield-Sam to tie the score at 6-6.

After a walk to Clark Elliott, Jack Sellinger relieved Storm and allowed a tie-breaking sacrifice fly to CJ Rodriguez. Casey Yamauchi followed with a two-run triple, capping the outburst.

The Locos' bullpen handled the rest. Henry Gómez fired 1 1/3 scoreless innings, Wander Guante pitched a scoreless eighth and Mark Adamiak notched his league-leading eighth save with a scoreless ninth. The three pitchers each allowed one hit, walked none, and combined for five strikeouts.

The Locos' offense, meanwhile, combined for 12 base hits: three apiece from Nankil and White, who crushed his sixth home run of the year, and two apiece from Schofield-Sam, Dickey and Yamauchi.

Schofield-Sam, notably, went 2-for-3 with a single, triple, two HBPs and three runs scored, lifting his league-leading batting average to .354.

