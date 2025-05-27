Fort Wayne Drops Series Opener

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps began their 12-game road trip against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) Tuesday night, losing 4-1.

Great Lakes (24-22) took the lead on the very first pitch while at the plate. Josue De Paula (No. 2 Dodgers prospect) hit his eighth home run of the season, tying Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) for the Midwest League lead.

The top 100 prospect lined a one-out single to right-center field in the third inning before scoring on an RBI triple by Zyhir Hope (No. 3 Dodgers prospect). De Paula ended the night 3-for-3 with a home run, a pair of singles, and a walk. The next pitch, Logan Wagner (No. 24 Dodgers prospect) launched a two-run home run to right field, capping the Loons' scoring.

TinCaps (23-23) starter Ian Koening settled down in the middle innings, retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced. Reliever Josh Mallitz pitched the final three innings, striking out five without giving up a run. The former Ole Miss closer has pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings, striking out 17 across the stretch.

Fort Wayne's lone run scored on an infield single by Jose Sanabria in the fifth inning that was thrown away, bringing home Jack Costello. The 'Caps placed two in scoring position in the ninth and had the tying runner at the plate, but could not score, ending the game 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 28 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Wyatt Crowell

