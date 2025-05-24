De Vries Lines Three Hits in Front of Packed Crowd

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne packed Parkview Field Saturday night behind 6,172 fans, but the TinCaps dropped the penultimate game of the series, 12-4, to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) started Saturday with three straight hits, including a pair of doubles and a single. His 8th multi-hit game of the season, De Vries scored the first run of the game on an RBI single by Brandon Butterworth in the third inning. Fort Wayne (22-22) took a 2-0 lead as Brendan Durfee lined a double to right-center field, scoring Butterworth.

Cedar Rapids (25-18) took the lead in the fourth, scoring three runs on a two-run single by Kaelen Culpepper (No. 4 Twins prospect) and a sac fly by Kyle DeBarge (No. 12 Twins prospect). In the fifth, the Kernels put 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on three hits and four walks.

In the eighth, Ethan Long launched a 387-foot no-doubt home run to left field, his second of the season. Cedar Rapids tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth.

Next Game: Sunday, May 25 vs. Cedar Rapids (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Alejandro Hidalgo

