Rain Prevails in Series Opener
May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Following a 28-minute pregame delay and continuous rain throughout the evening, the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate) suspended play after five innings as the TinCaps lost, 5-1.
On the very first pitch of the game, Kernels (23-16) shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (No. 4 Twins prospect) launched his fifth home run of the season, tying the team lead.
Fort Wayne (20-20) showed promise in the first three innings, but could not score, leaving eight men on. Cedar Rapids plated four runs on four hits plus one TinCaps error in the fourth inning. Putting all nine men to the plate, the Kernels took a 5-0 lead.
The 'Caps scored their lone run in the fourth inning. Catcher Brendan Durfee lined a sharp single to right-center field, scoring Brandon Butterworth.
Bodi Rascon struck out two in relief across one scoreless inning. Following another half an hour delay, the game was called early due to weather.
Next Game: Wednesday, May 21 vs. Cedar Rapids (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)
- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Jose Oliveras
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
