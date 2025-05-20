Kernels Top TinCaps 5-1 in Rain-Shortened Series-Opener

Fort Wayne, IN - Kaelen Cupepper crushed the first pitch of the game over the left field wall and Cedar Rapids never looked back, taking the series opener in Fort Wayne 5-1 in a five-inning rain-shortened contest Tuesday night.

In the first matchup between the Kernels and TinCaps since 2021, Cedar Rapids got off to a red-hot start. On the first pitch of the night, Kaelen Culpepper blasted a solo home run to jump CR in front 1-0.

That stayed the score until the top of the fourth, when the Kernels blew it open. Brandon Winokur led off the inning, ripping a triple into center field, and scored a batter later on a Nate Baez RBI single to double the lead to 2-0. After Khadim Diaw walked to put two on, Caden Kendle increased the lead to 3-0 with an RBI double. A Jaime Ferrer hit-by-pitch then loaded the bases for Kyle Hess, who produced a run with an RBI groundout. With two still in scoring position, Culpepper capped off the inning with an RBI single to up the advantage to 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Fort Wayne got a run back. Brandon Butterworth reached on an error to open the inning. After a bunt moved him to second and a groundout moved him to third, Brendan Durfee put the TinCaps on the board with an RBI single.

But that one unearned run was the only tally allowed by Kernels pitching. Tanner Hall stranded nine runners on base across four innings of work, not allowing an earned run with two strikeouts. Behind him, Samuel Perez struck out two in a scoreless fifth inning.

At the end of the fifth inning, rain forced the tarp onto the field, and the game was called official with the Kernels capturing the 5-1 victory.

The win improves Cedar Rapids to 23-16 on the season and 1-0 to begin the series in Fort Wayne. Game two of the six-game series is set for Wednesday at 5:35. Jose Olivares gets the start for the Kernels opposite Clark Candiotti.







