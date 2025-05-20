Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (12:05 PM Game at Peoria)

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 l Game #40

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 12:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-25) at Peoria Chiefs (15-23)

RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.54) vs. RH Jose Davila (2-2, 7.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the first game of a six-game series. This is game seven of a 12-game road trip for Dayton. Season Series: Today's game is the first meeting between the teams.

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Sunday: Quad Cities 5, Dayton 4. The River Bandits scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the lead after the Dragons had gained the lead in the top of the same inning with two runs of their own. Dayton finished with nine hits including two each by Johnny Ascanio, Victor Acosta, and Ariel Almonte. Burns hit a solo home run, his fourth homer of the series. The two clubs split the six-game series.

The Dragons scored 39 runs in the series at Quad Cities ending Sunday, a season-high for runs in a set, and they did it against the Midwest League leader in team pitching. Their team batting average of .252 was also their best in any series in 2025. The Dragons 24 extra base hits and 17 hits with runners in scoring position in the series were also season highs for a set. Their home run total of six in the series matched their 2025 season high.

After spending most of the month of May below the .200 mark on the year in team batting, the Dragons over the last week (six games) ranked tied for fourth in the MWL in runs scored, tied for third in total bases, fourth in doubles, and tied for fourth in home runs.

The series at Quad Cities was one of the most closely-played of the season. Two of the contests went to extra innings. Two games came down to the final batter in the bottom of the ninth inning (a QC walk-off hit on Wednesday and a strikeout with the tying and winning runs on base to secure a Dayton win Friday. The other games were an 8-6 Dayton win on Saturday and a QC 5-4 win on Sunday.

Connor Burns hit four home runs in the series at Quad Cities after beginning that set with only one homer on the year. In Burns' last seven games, he is 10 for 27 (.370) with four home runs and three doubles.

John Michael Faile in the series at QC went 9 for 28 (.321) with one home run, four doubles, and nine RBI.

Victor Acosta has hit safely in seven straight games, going 9 for 25 (.360 with three doubles, one triple, and six RBI. He has also walked five times during the hitting streak.

Yerlin Confidan went 8 for 24 (.333) in the QC series with two triples and two doubles.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 22 innings, an ERA of 0.82.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, May 21 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.70) at Peoria RH Hancel Rincon (1-0, 3.66)

Thursday, May 22 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.17) at Peoria RH Darlin Saladin (1-2, 8.54)

Friday, May 23 (8:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.34) at Peoria RH Gerardo Salas (1-4, 9.19)

Saturday, May 24 (8:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) at Peoria RH Cade Winquest (0-2, 4.00)

Sunday, May 25 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.59)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







