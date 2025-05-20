'Caps, Loons Postponed; Will Play Two Wednesday

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The first game of the West Michigan Whitecaps six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons was postponed after steady rain throughout the day made field conditions unplayable Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Constant rain moving through West Michigan beginning in the late morning hours continued throughout the day, ultimately forcing the postponement out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players. The Whitecaps were ready to welcome back two players off their injured list in infielder Kevin McGonigle and catcher Josue Briceño, rated the Nos. 26 and 81 prospects in Major League Baseball per MLB Pipeline, who were activated before Tuesday's scheduled contest.

The 'Caps and Loons are now scheduled for a daytime doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:00 am. The twin-bill will consist of two seven-inning games with a 40-minute break in between. The Whitecaps are expected to send pitchers Rayner Castillo and Joe Miller to the mound for games one and two, while Great Lakes counters with Cam Day and Wyatt Crowell.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps begin this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons for a doubleheader, with the first game scheduled to be the MiLB Game of the Day at 11:00 am. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:45 am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action for free on the MLB App, MiLB.TV, on the radio, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







