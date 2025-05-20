Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (21-18) and West Michigan Whitecaps (26-13) Tuesday night series opener has been postponed due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark.

The Loons and Whitecaps will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 21st. Game one will start at 11:05 a.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings.

Tomorrow will be the fourth Loons doubleheader of the season.







