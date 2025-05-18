George Steals Six Bases Matching Midwest League Record in Loons Win 9-1

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (21-18) won their third straight game with a second straight three home run performance, Kendall George making Midwest League history with six stolen bases, and Patrick Copen striking out 10. The Loons were victorious 9-1 over the Lake County Captains (20-19) on a 54-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Kendall George stole second base in the first and third inning. He swiped both second and third base in the fifth and sixth inning. The Dodgers No. 13 prospect racked up six stolen bases, becoming the fourth player in the history of the Midwest League/High-A Central to achieve that feat.

- The Loons hit three home runs, with Josue De Paula delivering his seventh of the season. A solo blast belted 401 feet with an 105 mph exit velocity to right field. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect leads the team and is second in the league.

- Mike Sirota went deep in the fifth. George and De Paula each walked with two outs. Sirota smacked a 3-1 pitch 408 feet and 105 off the bat over the right-center field wall. It gave Sirota four RBI and made it 6-0. He has seven hits in three games with the Loons.

- Patrick Copen was remarkable. The right-hander registered his second 10+ strikeout game, earning 11 strikeouts over 6.2 innings. The Dodgers' No. 29 prospect didn't allow a hit through his first five innings. This week, Copen went 14 innings and struck out 18.

- Great Lakes added three runs in the seventh. Jake Gelof muscled a ball to right field, a three-run homer, Gelof's first in his fifth game with the Loons. Lake County's lone run came on a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Rounding Things Out

Four players have had a six stolen base game in Midwest League/High-A Central history. Beloit's Emaarion Boyd on April 9th, 2025, Wisconsin's David Hamilton on June 2, 2021, Mount Vernon's Charles Popovich on May 16th, 1951, and Kendall George today.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons begin a six-game road series with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, May 20th. The first pitch on Tuesday is at 6:05 pm.

