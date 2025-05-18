Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 18, 2025 l Game #39

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-24) at Quad Cities River Bandits (23-14)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) vs. LH Hunter Patteson (3-0, 1.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 3, Quad Cities 2.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 8, Quad Cities 6. Connor Burns continued his outstanding week with two doubles and two runs batted in as the Dragons collected a season-high 13 hits. Leo Balcazar was 3 for 5 for Dayton. John Michael Faile had two hits including a double and an RBI, his ninth run batted in of the series. Victor Acosta had a double, his third extra base hit in the last two games. Johnny Ascanio also had two hits and scored two runs. Dragons reliever Eason Sikorski worked the final two innings without allowing a run to earn his fourth save, striking out the final four batters of the game. Dayton scored two runs in the third inning to take a 5-4 lead that they did not surrender.

The Dragons can earn their first series victory of the season with a win today. They have taken three of the first five games in the set.

The Dragons have scored 35 runs in this series, already a season-high for runs in a series with one game still to play. The Dragons 21 extra base hits and 16 hits with runners in scoring position in the series are also season highs for a series. Their 46 hits is two short of their season high of 48 at Great Lakes April 15-20.

This has been one of the most closely-played series of the season through five games. Two of the contests have gone to extra innings. Two games came down to the final batter in the bottom of the ninth inning (a QC walk-off hit on Wednesday and a strikeout with the tying and winning runs on base to secure a Dayton win Friday. The other game was an 8-6 Dayton win on Saturday.

Connor Burns has hit three of his four home runs on the year in this series and enjoyed the first multi-homer game Friday since his final season at Long Beach State when he hit two against UC Santa Barbara on May 14, 2023. In Burns' last six games, he is 9 for 23 (.391) with three home runs and three doubles.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in all five games of this series, going 9 for 24 (.375) with one home run, four doubles, and nine RBI.

Leo Balcazar has enjoyed a four-hit game and a three-hit game in this series, going 8 for 23 (.348).

Victor Acosta has three extra base hits over his last two games (two doubles and a triple). In this series, Acosta is 6 for 18 (.333) with five RBI.

Yerlin Confidan is 7 for 20 (.350) in this series with two triples and a double.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 22 innings, an ERA of 0.82.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, May 20 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.54) at Peoria TBA

Wednesday, May 21 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.70) at Peoria TBA

Thursday, May 22 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.17) at Peoria TBA

Friday, May 23 (8:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.34) at Peoria TBA

Saturday, May 24 (8:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) at Peoria TBA

Sunday, May 25 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Peoria TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.