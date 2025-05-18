Comeback Carp Rally for 8-6 Win in 11

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Sky Carp recorded a truly remarkable victory Sunday afternoon to win their third consecutive road series, defeating the Timber Rattlers 8-6 in 11 innings.

Things looked bleak for the Carp for much of the contest, with the Timber Rattlers scoring four times in the third inning and once more in the fifth to assume a commanding 5-0 advantage.

The Carp rally began in the sixth with an RBI double from Payton Green. Two more runs came across in the seventh on an Eric Rataczak sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Emaarion Boyd that made it 5-3.

The Sky Carp tied the game in the ninth in decidedly unorthodox fashion. With two outs and the bases empty, Garret Forrester was hit by a pitch. Michael Snyder doubled him home, followed by Eric Rataczak reaching on catcher's interference.

The tying run came home on a passed ball, and the game headed to extras. The teams traded runs in the 10th before the Sky Carp plated a pair in the 11th, with Boyd drawing a bases-loaded walk and Colby Shade driving in a run on a grounder.

The Carp's bullpen was outstanding, allowing just one earned run in 8 1-3 innings of work. Holt Jones (3-1) picked up the win after throwing two innings, and Gabe Bierman notched his first save of the season with a scoreless 11th.

The team will return home to face Quad Cities, with the first game being the completion of an earlier suspended game on Tuesday night. The suspended game's resumption will begin at 6:05 p.m., with a seven-inning game in the nightcap to follow.

The Carp enter the series just three games behind the River Bandits for the Midwest League West Division lead.

