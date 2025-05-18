Nuts Double up South Bend, 8-4, Win Five of Six

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (23-16) finished off a second dominant series against a West Division foe, topping the South Bend Cubs (10-29), 8-4, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts improved to 10-2 against the West, winning five of six games at home against the Cubs a month after winning five of six games at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. South Bend's road record dropped to 2-19.

T.J. Schofield-Sam went 3-for-4 with two runs, two singles, a double and an HBP to lift his league-leading batting average to .352. Ryan Lasko added a pair of singles, a pair of walks, a steal and three runs scored, and Rodney Green, Jr. went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and two steals, helping the Lugnuts collect 13 hits, eight walks and four steals in all.

Lugnuts starter Corey Avant tossed the first four innings, striking out three and allowing only a third-inning Cristian Hernandez sacrifice fly. Jake Garland handled the next four innings, giving up a pair of sixth-inning runs while striking out four.

Tom Reisinger recorded the first two outs in the ninth, departing with one run in and the bases loaded. Mark Adamiak, making his fourth appearance of the series, needed only two pitches to retire Andy Garriola on a popout, picking up his league-leading sixth save of the year.

The Nuts enjoy an off day on Monday before embarking on a six-game series at Lake County, returning to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.