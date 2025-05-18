Sellout Crowd on Daisies Night

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps hosted their largest crowd of the season so far, but the 7,602 fans in attendance at Parkview Field on Saturday night saw the visiting West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) win, 4-1.

The Fort Wayne faithful showed out to support the team's celebration of the old Fort Wayne Daisies and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Mary Moore, who once played against the Daisies with the Springfield Sallies and the Battle Creek Belles from 1950-52, was recognized on the field. Meanwhile, actress Megan Cavanagh, who played the role of Marla Hooch in A League of Their Own, was also a special guest.

As for the game, the Midwest League-leading Whitecaps (25-13) went ahead 4-0 with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and an insurance tally in the sixth. Top Tigers prospect Max Clark, the center fielder from Franklin, Ind., drove in both in the fifth with a single.

The TinCaps (20-18) scored their lone run in the ninth as left fielder Jack Costello singled in shortstop Brandon Butterworth, who had doubled. Fort Wayne brought the tying run to the plate, but ultimately fell short.

Next Game: Sunday, May 18 vs. West Michigan (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (MLB rehab)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2025

Sellout Crowd on Daisies Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.