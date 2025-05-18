Espinoza Records 200th Managerial Win Behind Lin's Gem

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - In what was just his second High-A start, Chen-Wei Lin whiffed six batters over three spotless innings to lift the Chiefs to a 7-1 win and skipper Roberto Espinoza to his 200th career win.

Espinoza, in his first season with the Chiefs, began his managerial career in 2017 with Johnson City and later led the Cardinals to an Appalachian League title in 2019. "Espy," as he's referred to by the club, is the 26th manager in Chiefs history.

On the field, the Peoria offense sent all nine men to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored four times to anchor Lin. After a Joshua Baez single, Ian Petrtuz lifted off for his first High-A homer, a two-run shot, to jolt the Chiefs to a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Won-Bin Cho lined to the opposite field to plate another tally. An RBI fielder's choice from Tre Richardson capped off the scoring in a four-run first inning.

The run support was more than enough for Lin. The right-hander punched out the side in the first, quickly dispatching a Kernels offense that leads the Midwest League in batting average and runs per game. In the second, it was more of the same, working another 1-2-3 frame. In the third, Lin worked around a free pass to strike out two more. Lin departed after 47 pitches in what was his second start from injury.

Quality work from the Peoria bullpen made sure that Lin's effort did not go to waste. Tanner Jacobson dispatched four over two scoreless innings. He went on to qualify as the game's winning pitcher. Benjamin Arias surrendered only an unearned run as he logged 3 1/3 innings, his longest outing for the year. Dionys Rodriguez recorded the game's final two outs on just one pitch, when a double play ended the ballgame.

Peoria did not need any more offense after the first-inning ambush, but added on anyway. Brayden Jobert connected on his second home run of the series, a solo shot in the fifth, to extend the Chiefs lead to 5-0. Jobert has now driven in a run in five consecutive games, the longest streak by a Chiefs batter this season.

With the score 5-1 in the ninth, Trey Paige and Jon Jon Gazdar each singled home runs to create the final margin.

Cedar Rapids scored its lone run in the bottom of the eighth on a double by Brandon Winokur.

The Chiefs earned their first series win of the year with the victory on Sunday. Peoria also notched its first series win at Veterans Memorial Stadium since July 2022, when they swept a three-gamer by scoring 31 runs over three days.

Following an off day Monday, the Chiefs return to action on Tuesday at Dozer Park against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. as part of Education Day.







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2025

