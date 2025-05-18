Two Sellouts in 24 Hours

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the second time in 24 hours and third time this season, the TinCaps hosted a sellout crowd at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon. But there was no joy in Fort Wayne - at least not on the field at the end of nine innings, as the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) beat the TinCaps, 3-2, in front of 7,394 fans.

The game ended as Fort Wayne's second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño hit an RBI single down the right-field line but was thrown out at second base attempting to make it a double. The tying run advanced to third on the play. Ironically, Whitecaps right fielder Patrick Lee had the game-saving assist to shortstop Johnny Peck. Lee, in his 2025 West Michigan debut, entered the game as an injury replacement in the sixth inning for Wenceel Peréz, a member of the Tigers' roster who was making an MLB rehab appearance.

Cedeño's knock plated catcher Addison Kopack, who was hit by a pitch with two outs, from second base. Shortstop Brandon Butterworth went from first to third on the play, following his single.

The TinCaps (20-19) initially led 1-0. In the home first inning, Cedeño singled, stole second base, and scored on a two-out RBI single by center fielder Braedon Karpathios. That came against Sawyer Gipson-Long (No. 29 Tigers prospect), who was also making an MLB rehab assignment. He went the first 2 2/3 innings on the mound for the Whitecaps (26-13).

West Michigan plated three runs in the sixth, aided by an error that resulted in two runs being unearned.

TinCaps starter Eric Yost worked 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 1.82 - fourth lowest in the Midwest League. Eiker Huizi (1 1/3 innings) and Garrett Hawkins (2 innings) followed with scoreless relief.

Following a day off on Monday, Fort Wayne continues its 12-game homestand Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins-affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels. It'll be the first matchup between the clubs since 2021 at Parkview Field.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 20 vs. Cedar Rapids (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Kernels Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







