Bandits Score 2 in 8th, Edge Dragons 5-4 to Split Series

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits overcame a late 4-3 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs split the six-game series.

The game featured another home run by Dayton catcher Connor Burns, his fourth in his last five games.

Game Summary:

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead with a run in the top of the first inning when Johnny Ascanio singled, went to second on an error, and scored on a two-out single by Victor Acosta to put Dayton in front. Quad Cities tied the game in the bottom of the same inning with a single run to make it 1-1.

Dayton's Connor Burns opened the second inning with a home run to right field, his fifth of the season. Burns played in five of the six games in the series at Quad Cities and hit four home runs, added two doubles, and drove in seven runs in the set.

Quad Cities tied the game with an unearned run in the third as the tying run scored on an error by Dayton shortstop Leo Balcazar to make it 2-2. The River Bandits added another run in the sixth to go ahead 3-2.

The Dragons regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Yerlin Confidan lined a double to left-center field with one out, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a balk to tie the game. With two outs, Acosta re-started a rally with a single to right, and Ariel Almonte followed with a double to the left field corner to drive in Acosta and give Dayton a 4-3 lead.

Quad Cities produced a game-winning rally in the bottom of the eighth against Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite. After a lead-off walk, a stolen base, and a base hit put runners at first and third, Trevor Warner's sacrifice fly to right brought in the tying run to make it 4-4. The next batter, Omar Hernandez, hit a hard bouncer at the third baseman, Acosta, and the ball glanced off his glove into left field. The runner at first raced around to score on the play to give Quad Cities a 5-4 lead. The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera had a good day, working five innings while allowing four hits and two runs (one was unearned) with two walks and three strikeouts. But the Dayton bullpen struggled, allowing a combined three runs in three innings, keyed by four walks, as Quad Cities completed the comeback.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Acosta, Almonte, and Ascanio each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-25) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game set at Peoria against the Chiefs (15-23) on Tuesday at noon (EDT). Jose Montero (2-1, 2.54) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







