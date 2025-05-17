Dragons Collect 13 Hits, Win at Quad Cities 8-6

Davenport, Iowa - Dayton's Connor Burns continue his outstanding week with two doubles and two runs batted in as the Dragons collected a season-high 13 hits and defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-6 on Saturday night.

The Dragons have won three-of-five in the series with the first place River Bandits and can win the set with a victory in the finale on Sunday afternoon.

The game marked another strong day at the plate for the Dragons offense. They have scored 35 runs in five games in the series against a Quad Cities pitching staff that leads the Midwest League in team earned run average.

Game Summary:

Quad Cities scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead before the Dragons plated three runs in the second. The first four Dayton batters reached base in the inning on a single by John Michael Faile, a walk to Victor Acosta, a double off the right field fence by Ariel Almonte that drove in Faile, and a single by Johnny Ascanio that brought in Acosta. Almonte scored on an error on Ascanio's hit to give Dayton a 3-2 lead.

Quad Cities responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, but Dayton took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third. After singles by Carlos Jorge and Leo Balcazar, Acosta doubled to left field to bring in both runners and put Dayton in front, 5-4.

In the fourth, Ascanio singled and scored from first on a double by Connor Burns to make it 6-4. And in the fifth, Yerlin Confidan singled and scored on Faile's double to push the Dragons lead to 7-4.

Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski struggled over the first two innings, but he settled down to pitch scoreless frames in the third and fourth. Dylan Simmons replaced Serwinowski to start the bottom of the fifth and allowed two runs in the inning to make it 7-6, but the Dayton bullpen shutout Quad Cities over the final four innings. Simmons pitched the sixth, Joseph Menefee worked out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh, and Easton Sikorski finished the game with two scoreless innings, striking out five including the last four batters of the game. Sikorski earned his fourth save and lowered his ERA to 0.82 on the year.

Burns had his second RBI double of the night in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.

The Dragons season-high 13-hit attack was led by Burns, with two doubles and two RBI. He has six hits in the series including three home runs and two doubles. Balcazar was 3 for 5 for Dayton. Faile had two hits including a double and an RBI, his ninth run batted in of the series. Faile is 9 for 24 (.375) in the set with hits in every game including four doubles and a home run. Acosta had a double, his third extra base hit in the last two games. Ascanio also had two hits and scored two runs.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-24) close out the six-game series with the River Bandits (23-14) in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm (EDT). Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) will start for Dayton. The Dragons will open a six-game set at Peoria against the Chiefs Tuesday at noon (EDT).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







