'Caps Clinch Series Win in Fort Wayne, 4-1

May 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps put forth another masterful pitching performance in a 4-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 7,602 fans at Parkview Field on Saturday night.

Sears, who struck out a career-high seven batters in five scoreless frames, helped the Whitecaps clinch their first road series victory of the 2025 season by winning four of the first five games. In his last 14 innings, the left-hander has allowed just one run. With the victory, the Whitecaps continue to hold their three-game lead on first place over the Lansing Lugnuts in the Midwest League Eastern Division, with a chance to win five out of six games with a victory on Sunday afternoon. The Whitecaps pitching staff has posted a 2.20 ERA in the five games of this series heading into Sunday.

The Whitecaps scored first for the fifth straight game - each contest of the series - when Luke Gold delivered an RBI-single in the fourth to help West Michigan take a 1-0 lead. One inning later, Max Clark collected a two-run single to extend the West Michigan lead to 3-0. Gold launched a run-scoring double off the right-center field wall in the sixth to push the 'Caps advantage to four runs at 4-0. Meanwhile, Sears was stellar on the mound, allowing just two base hits in five scoreless innings while striking out his career-high seven batters. In the ninth, an RBI-single by Jack Costello helped Fort Wayne escape the shutout before Trevin Michael struck out Jose Sanabria to end the contest and clinch the 'Caps a series win.

The Whitecaps improve to 25-13, while the TinCaps fall to 20-18. Sears (2-1) gets his first win of the season, while TinCaps starter Isaiah Lowe (1-4) allowed three runs in 4.1 innings in taking his fourth loss. Michael retired the final batter to earn his second save of the season. Gold led the 'Caps offense by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Detroit Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long makes his second Major League Rehab Assignment as the Sunday starter against the TinCaps pitcher Eric Yost. 'Caps Pitcher Carlos Marcano is also expected to follow on the mound for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







