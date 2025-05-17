Thompson Drives in Four, Loons Homer Three Times in 7-6 Win

May 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (20-18) offense homered three times, and pitchers struck out 14 Lake County Captains (20-18), in a 7-6 win on a 61-degree, cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond. The Loons debuted their Dodger Blue uniforms.

- The Loons offense scored the first five runs, driving them all in on longballs. Joe Vetrano had the first, a solo shot in the second inning, his second home run of the week. The 22-year-old belted it 385 feet and 101 mph exit velocity. Vetrano has eight hits this week.

- Two Dylan DeLucia walks put on two for Jordan Thompson in the third. Thompson throttled his third of the season and third against the Captains. He sent a three-run homer to centerfield, punched 420 feet and 105 off the bat.

- Mike Sirota, who went 3-for-3 with a walk in his Loons debut on Tuesday, went first pitch swinging to start the bottom of the fifth inning. Sirota smacked it 426 feet and 101 off the bat for his first Great Lakes homer. Sirota has eight homers over 26 games across Low-A and High-A.

- Luke Fox, the Loons starter, earned a professional career best eight strikeouts. The left-hander worked 5.1 scoreless innings.

- The Captains put up six runs in the seventh inning. Three walks set up Ralphy Velazquez who roped a two-run single. A hit by pitch brought another and was followed by Wuilfredo Antunez's two-run single. A wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run.

- Great Lakes reclaimed the lead in the eighth. Joe Vetrano, Jake Gelof, and Jordan Thompson each singled, Thompson tied the game. Jackson Nicklaus notched a sac fly to left field for the go-ahead run.

- Carson Hobbs earned the final six outs, striking out two. The right-hander now has a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings with the Loons.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope singled in the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 11 games, dating back to May 6th.

Up Next

The Loons go for a series win tomorrow, Sunday, May 18th. Sunday features Lou E. Loon's Reading Program presented by Delta College and Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases, brought to you by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.







