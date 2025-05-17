Dickey OF Assist Closes Lugnuts' 517 Day Victory

LANSING, Mich. - Ivan Brethowr raced for second base as the potential game-tying run, but right fielder Jared Dickey threw him out to close a thrilling 6-5 victory for the Lansing Lugnuts (22-16) over the South Bend Cubs (10-28) on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts have won four of the first five games in the series, clinching a series win.

T.J. Schofield-Sam and Sahid Valenzuela crushed a two-run homers for the Lugnuts, who lost a 4-1 lead in a controversial top of the sixth before rallying to take lead for good on a rare play in the bottom of the sixth.

With Cubs at first and second and one out in the top of the sixth, Miguel Pabon appeared to have homered to right field, but bases umpire Jarred Neal ruled the ball still in play, leaving Pabon with a long single that loaded the bases. Drew Bowser singled to right to bring in two runs and move Pabon to third.

Brian Kalmer followed with what appeared to be a double play ball, but Neal ruled that second baseman Casey Yamauchi did not touch second base, allowing Pabon to score the game-tying run. Lugnuts manager Darryl Kennedy disputed the call and was ejected for the first time in 2025.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer doubled to right field and attempted to steal second base while Nate Nankil was at the plate. Catcher Pabon's throw ricocheted off of Nankil into left field, allowing Kuroda-Grauer to race home for a 5-4 Lugnuts lead.

Two innings later, the Cubs' defense faltered again. Ryan Lasko walked and Kuroda-Grauer singled, Lasko taking the turn take third base. Right fielder Brethowr's throw went awry, rolling into left field, and Lasko dashed home with what turned out to be an important run.

In the ninth inning, Mark Adamiak retired Bowser on a flyout to right but gave up a single to Kalmer. A groundout by Rafael Morel advanced Kalmer to second. That brought up Brethowr, who sent a drive over Dickey's head in right. Kalmer scored the Cubs' fifth run as Brethowr thundered for second, but Dickey's throw one-hopped in to shortstop Kuroda-Grauer, who lunged at Brethowr with the game-ending tag, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

In the win, Lansing starter Kyle Robinson struck out six batters in six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks. Jake Christianson and Henry Gómez handled a scoreless inning apiece before Adamiak earned his fifth save, tying for the league lead. Lugnuts center fielder Clark Elliott went 2-for-2 with two singles, a walk, a steal and a run scored.

In the loss, South Bend starter Ryan Gallagher, the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, struck out 12 batters while allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in six innings.

