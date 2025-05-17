Stull Signed by the Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids

May 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Eston Stull has been signed by the Minnesota Twins and assigned to high-A Cedar Rapids. Stull will wear #51. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game five of its six-game series against Peoria tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.