Peoria Pitching Shuts Down the Cedar Rapids Offense, Chiefs Top Kernels 7-1

May 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Peoria scored four runs in the top of the first inning and the Chiefs' pitching staff took them the rest of the way in a series-clinching 7-1 victory over Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.

After scoring first Saturday evening, Peoria went right to work in the top of the first on Sunday. Joshua Baez lined a one-out single into right, then Ian Petrutz homered to right to jump Peoria ahead 2-0. After the next batter, Brayden Jobert singled, Ryan Campos walked and Miguel Villarroel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With the bases full, Won-Bin Cho singled to plate Jobert and make it 3-0. The next batter, Tre Richardson, then grounded an RBI fielder's choice to up the Chiefs' edge to 4-0.

Pitching with an early 4-0 lead, Peoria's pitching stymied the Kernels' offense. Starter Chen-Wei Lin collected six strikeouts in three innings of work, only allowing one baserunner. Behind him, the Chiefs' bullpen let up just one run in six innings of work in the win.

4-0 stayed the score until the top of the fifth inning when Brayden Jobert skied a home run to left field to pad the lead to 5-0.

Down by five, Cedar Rapids then turned to the bullpen with Eston Stull and Gabriel Yanez. Stull faced the minimum in the sixth while striking out his first batter as a Kernel. After him, Yanez tossed two perfect frames, striking out five.

The Kernels got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Kyle DeBarge legged out an infield single, then moved up to second on a throwing error. The next batter, Brandon Winokur, roped a double into left to plate DeBarge and make it 5-1.

But that was it for the Cedar Rapids offense on the day. Peoria added two more runs in the ninth to extend the lead to 7-1, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 22-16 on the season as Peoria takes the series in Cedar Rapids 4-2. The Kernels hit the road Tuesday to open a series in Fort Wayne at 5:35, both starters in game one are TBD.







