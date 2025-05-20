Rain Washes out Cubs' Comeback in 7-6 Loss to Wisconsin

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Persistent rain wiped out what otherwise would have been an intriguing finish at Four Winds Field on Tuesday. After one cell delayed the start of the South Bend Cubs' series opener against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by 28 minutes, another system arrived to end the game in the seventh inning. The Cubs had overcome a 6-0 deficit but trailed 7-6 at the time of the second delay, and so the game was deemed final. South Bend is now 10-30 on the season, while Wisconsin heads into game two of the series at 17-23.

Originally scheduled to get underway at 6:05 p.m., the series opener began at 6:35 p.m. with right-hander Tyler Schlaffer making the start for South Bend. The Timber Rattlers hit him hard early, pushing six runs across in Schlaffer's four innings of work. Making his Midwest League debut, Wisconsin designated hitter Marco Dingers opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Right fielder Hedbert Perez followed with a solo home run to right field in the second, doubling Wisconsin's lead.

Schlaffer briefly settled in after that, striking out two in the second and facing the minimum in the third with a double-play ball. However, he conceded four runs to break the game open in the fourth inning. Shortstop Jadher Areinamo floated an RBI single to left-center, and center fielder Eduardo Garcia did even more damage with a three-run blast to left.

Offensively, the Cubs went hitless through the first four innings, but not for a lack of opportunities. They left the bases loaded against Wisconsin starting pitcher Patricio Aquino in the third and stranded another man at third against reliever Dikember Sanchez in the fourth. When Sanchez returned to pitch the fifth, the Cubs turned the tide completely. Shortstop Cristian Hernandez blooped an RBI single to break the shutout, and center fielder Andy Garriola atoned for his bases-loaded strikeout shortly thereafter. His team-leading seventh home run of the season - and the Cubs' first grand slam of 2025 - pulled the Cubs within a 6-5 score. First baseman Brian Kalmer later tied the game, ripping a single up the middle.

After Joe Nahas turned in 1.1 scoreless relief innings for South Bend, he gave way to fellow right-hander Vince Reilly, who surrendered what became the game-winning run. It scored on a Garcia single in the top of the sixth inning. Wisconsin reliever Yerlin Rodriguez struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to earn the winning decision, as precipitation arrived to cut the game short as the seventh inning began.

Wisconsin first baseman Blake Burke and South Bend second baseman Jefferson Rojas each extended their lengthy on-base streaks, respectively advancing them to 23 and 20 games. Garriola also stretched his hit streak to 10 games with the first grand slam of his Midwest League career. The Cubs and Timber Rattlers will meet again at 11:05 on Wednesday morning, with lefties Evan Aschenbeck (South Bend) and Anthony Flores (Wisconsin) battling on the mound.







