Lake County Captains Announce Roster for 2025 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains announced today the initial roster for the 2025 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game, presented by DTLR & powered by Clear Vision.

Hosted by Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku, a pair of Browns legends and many of his current Browns teammates are set to join him on the field on Thursday, June 19 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden, who has hosted multiple celebrity softball games at Classic Auto Group Park in the past, is set to make his return to Eastlake. Selected by Cleveland with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Browns in 2013 and 2014, while also earning Second Team AP All-Pro honors for Cleveland in 2013.

The second Browns legend set to take the field is former return specialist and wide receiver Josh Cribbs. After playing quarterback at Kent State during his collegiate career, he was signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (2007, 2009, and 2012) and two-time All-Pro (2007 Second Team and 2009 First Team) during his time with Cleveland, totaling 11 return touchdowns (eight kick returns and three punt returns). Cribbs is widely regarded as one of the greatest returners in NFL history, and was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team as a kick returner.

Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders headline the group of current Browns players set to participate in the festivities.

Flacco, who was named the 2023 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year, led Cleveland to the NFL Playoffs after being signed mid-season as a free agent that year. He also won Super Bowl XLVII and earned Super Bowl XLVII MVP honors with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of the University of Colorado. The 23-year-old was named a 2024 All-American and the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top college quarterback). He is also the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and current Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders.

While many Browns players are set to participate, a pair of Cleveland natives from the wrestling ranks are set to take the field as well.

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano, a St. Edward High School graduate who also participated in last year's game, currently performs for WWE SmackDown and became the first NXT Triple Crown Champion back in 2019. WWE NXT Play-by-Play Commentator Vic Joseph, a Revere High School graduate, has also served as a commentator for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

A full initial roster list is below (subject to change).

NAME BIO

Bakhar Nabieva Fitness Influencer and Bodybuilder

Cedric Tillman Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Cotrell Dennard (aka Doe Boy) Rapper, Cleveland Native

David Njoku Tight End, Cleveland Browns

DJ Steph Floss Official DJ, Cleveland Cavaliers

Gangster Granny Social Media Influencer

Halle Payne Social Media Influencer and Model

Jabrill Peppers Safety, New England Patriots

Jerry Jeudy Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Joe Haden Former Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Johnny Gargano WWE Superstar, Cleveland Native

Josh Cribbs Former Return Specialist and Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Brooks Head Women's Basketball Coach, University of Kentucky

Mack Wilson Sr. Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Martin Emerson Jr. Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Ogbo Okoronkwo Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

Rayshawn Jenkins Safety, Cleveland Browns

Ross Smith Social Media Influencer

Shedeur Sanders Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Tommaso Ciampa WWE Superstar

Vic Joseph WWE NXT Play-by-Play Commentator, Cleveland Native

This star-studded celebrity roster sets the stage for an exciting night on Thursday, June 19 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with a pregame Home Run Derby set to start at 6 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Game set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the 2025 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game are available for purchase.

For more information about the event, visit davidnjokusoftball.com.







