Echavarria Quality, But Lugs Fall in Opener

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - 19-year-old Steven Echavarria twirled his first career quality start, but the Lansing Lugnuts (23-17) dropped the opener of a six-game series at the Lake County Captains (21-19), 4-2, on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Echavarria, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Athletics prospect, fired a career high six innings, struck out six, and gave up six hits, three walks and a fourth-inning solo tally. The native of Millburn, N.J., is in his first season with the Lugnuts, two years after the Athletics drafted him in the third round and signed him away from a commitment to the University of Florida.

Sahid Valenzuela 's RBI infield single in the seventh inning gave the Lugnuts a 2-1 lead.

But Ralphy Velazquez tied the score off Wander Guante with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and an Esteban González RBI double and Juan Benjamin RBI single in the eighth off Hunter Breault supplied the winning cushion.

The Nuts' offense was held to three hits: a second-inning double from Rodney Green, Jr., a fifth-inning inning single from Nick Schwartz, and Valenzuela's single in the seventh.

Right-hander Grant Judkins gets the ball for Lansing for the second game of the series, opposing lefty Josh Hartle at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lugnuts play in Lake County through Sunday, returning to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1.







