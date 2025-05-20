Robinson Promoted, Tommy Tanks Activated

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (23-16) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Kyle Robinson is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Pitchers Nathan Dettmer and Diego Barrera received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

- Third baseman Tommy White is activated from the Injured List.

The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players and four players on the Injured List.

Robinson, 21, becomes the second Lansing starter promoted to Midland, joining Gage Jump. He replaces 2023-24 Lugnut Luis Morales, who was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Robinson was drafted in the 11th round in 2024 from Texas Tech University and posted a 4-3 record with a 3.35 ERA in eight games, seven starts, with 11 walks and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He was named the Lansing Lugnuts Booster Club's April Player of the Month after posting three consecutive quality starts, including six hitless innings vs. Lake County on April 30.

Dettmer, 23, was the Athletics' fifth-round selection in 2023 from Texas A&M. In 31 1/3 innings with the Stockton Ports, he struck out 31, walked 14 and did not allow a home run. Dettmer's finest appearance of the season to date came on April 10 vs. Rancho Cucamonga, striking out 11 batters in just four innings while allowing one hit and one unearned run.

Barrera, 25, the A's 20th-rounder in 2023 from Loyola Marymount, posted a 2.28 in 17 effective appearances for the Lugnuts to end the 2024 season. After opening 2025 on the Injured List, Barrera recorded five scoreless appearances for the Ports, allowing one hit in 20 batters faced, to earn his ticket back to Lansing.

White, 22, the A's second-round draftee in 2024 from LSU, rejoins the Lugnuts riding a 17-game hitting streak and a 19-game on-base streak. The A's No. 7 prospect had been placed on the Injured List (knee) on May 4. At the time, he led the Midwest League in base hits (32) and was tied for second in the league in total bases (50).

The Lugnuts open a six-game series at Lake County (20-19, Cleveland) tonight at 6:05 p.m., next returning to Michigan's state capital on May 27 to open a six-game homestand with Beloit. For more information about the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







