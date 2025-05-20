Historic Home Run Barrage Fuels Chiefs Win

May 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs launched a franchise record seven home runs Tuesday afternoon in a rain-shortened, 12-5 series-opening win over the Dayton Dragons at Dozer Park.

Joshua Baez and Zach Levenson each homered twice, leading an offensive explosion that featured five different Chiefs going deep. Baez's second homer, a solo shot in the fifth, gave Peoria a 6-5 lead after Dayton had erased an early five-run deficit. Levenson followed with his second long ball in the sixth inning to make it 7-5. For Baez, he extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games and boosted his average to .336 on the year. Levenson's multi-homer affair came in his first game back from the IL.

Peoria jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings. Ian Petrutz opened the scoring with a two-run homer following a leadoff double from Baez. In the second, Levenson led off with a solo homer, and Baez added a two-run shot after a two-out single by Jon Jon Gazdar.

Dayton responded with five runs in the fifth. Following a lead-off walk, Ariel Almonte launched a two-run homer to right-center to make it 5-2. After the next two batters were retired, the Dragons took advantage of a defensive miscue and a walk to extend the inning. Johnny Ascanio roped a two-run double to left, and Yerlin Confidan followed with an RBI double to center, tying the game at five.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the score 7-5, the Chiefs broke the game open for good. Brayden Jobert kicked off the inning with a solo homer to left. Miguel Villarroel then reached on an error, stole both second and third, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Diago Omana. Later in the inning, Tre Richardson added a two-run homer to push the lead to 12-5.

Chiefs starter Jose Davila allowed two runs on just two hits and struck out four over 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Bradt worked 1 1/3 innings in relief, and Jawilme Ramirez tossed the final two innings before the game was halted. Bradt was named the game's winner.

Play was stopped two pitches into the bottom of the eighth inning due to rain and was officially called after a 41-minute delay.

The Chiefs return to action on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's also another Bark in the Park Night at Dozer Park.







