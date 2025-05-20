Chiefs Top Dragons 12-5 on Rainy Day in Peoria

Peoria, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs connected on seven home runs including two each by Joshua Baez and Zach Levenson as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 12-5 on Tuesday afternoon. The start of the game was delayed 43 minutes by rain, and the game was called and not resumed due to additional rain with Peoria batting in the bottom of the eighth inning.

About five minutes before the game was set to begin, rain began falling and delayed the start. After the 43-minute delay, the scheduled Dayton starting pitcher, Jose Montero, was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Brody Jessee.

Jessee allowed two runs in the first inning and three more in the second as Peoria combined to hit three home runs over those two innings to take a 5-0 lead.

The Dragons roared back and tied the game with five runs in the fifth inning. Ariel Almonte hit a two-run home run to get the Dragons started, and Johnny Ascanio drilled a two-out, two-run double to make it 5-4. Ascanio scored from second on a double by Yerlin Confidan to tie the game at 5-5.

But Peoria took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Joshua Baez, his second homer of the game, and they added another solo homer in the sixth by Zach Levenson, his second home run of the day, to go up 7-5. The Chiefs broke the game open with five runs in the seventh to build their lead to 12-5.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Victor Acosta went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games. Confidan also had two hits including a double. Almonte's home run was his second of the season.

Note: The seven home runs by Peoria broke the Chiefs club record for most home runs in a game. The seven home run total tied the Dragons record for most homers in a game by a Dayton opponent.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-26) play in Peoria against the Chiefs (16-23) again on Wednesday in the second game of the series at 7:35 pm (EDT). Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.70) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







