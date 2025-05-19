Captain of the Week (5/13-5/18): Jacob Cozart

May 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of May 13 through May 18, Lake County is recognizing C Jacob Cozart as its sixth Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old led all Captains hitters (both qualified and non-qualified) with a .615 SLG in four games at Great Lakes, with two of his three hits going for extra bases.

On Thursday, May 15, Cozart hit his first career professional home run to begin the seventh inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Lake County eventually scored five runs in the frame en route to a 9-1 win, as the left-handed hitter finished 2-for-4 at the plate in the contest.

Later that night, Cozart hit his first career triple in the top of the fourth inning in Game 2 of this past Thursday's doubleheader. He then scored on a sacrifice fly in the following plate appearance to put the Captains ahead 2-0, which was eventually the final score.

Defensively, the 22-year-old caught two Loons runners stealing in three games at catcher this past week. He has now caught at least one runner stealing in six of his last seven contests behind the plate.

So far this season, Cozart ranks tied for fourth on Lake County in both hits (24) and runs (15). He has also tallied 15 RBI and 12 walks in his first 29 games this year.

The High Point, North Carolina native made his professional debut with the Captains last season. After being assigned to Lake County on August 12, 2024, Cozart hit a single on his first career pro pitch two days later in Eastlake versus Great Lakes.

He then played a critical part in Lake County's 2024 Midwest League Championship run. In Game 1 of the 2024 Midwest League East Division Championship Series at Dayton, Cozart capped off a three-run top of the ninth inning with the eventual game-winning two-run single. He then tagged out the potential game-tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth on an infield assist from teammate Ralphy Velazquez. Cozart started all five of Lake County's 2024 postseason games at catcher, recording three hits, three RBI, and a sacrifice fly, while catching two runners stealing defensively.

Cozart was selected by the Guardians in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State. He became the 47th All-American in Wolfpack Baseball history last year, earning Second Team All-American honors from Perfect Game and Third Team All-American honors from both Baseball America and D1Baseball. Cozart was also named a 2024 Buster Posey Award Finalist, which recognizes the nation's best collegiate catcher.

He was a two-time All-ACC selection (2024 First Team and 2023 Second Team) in his three seasons at North Carolina State, batting .287 with 162 hits, 29 doubles, 33 home runs, 121 RBI, and a .921 OPS in 165 games (150 starts).

Cozart will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will host the Lansing Lugnuts for a six-game series. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.