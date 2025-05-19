Timber Rattlers Tyson Hardin Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release









Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitcher Tyson Hardin

(Wisconsin Timber Rattlers) Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitcher Tyson Hardin(Wisconsin Timber Rattlers)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Tyson Hardin is the first Wisconsin Timber Rattler to win a weekly award from Minor League Baseball this season. Hardin was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week earlier today for his performance against the Beloit Sky Carp on May 16.

Hardin pitched a seven-inning, complete-game, two-hit shutout in game one of a doubleheader against Beloit at Neuroscience Group Field. The right-hander out of Mississippi state retired the first seventeen batters he faced in the game. Hardin walked none, two singles, and struck out six to earn his third win of the season as Wisconsin picked up a 1-0 victory.

The game was the first seven-inning, complete-game shutout by a Wisconsin pitcher since July 27, 2017.

The Milwaukee Brewers had already honored Hardin with their Minor League pitcher of the month for April. He is 3-1 with a 1.16 ERA and 40 walks over 38-2/3 innings this season. Hardin has walked four this season. He has a WHIP of 0.85 to lead the league in that category.

Hardin and the Timber Rattlers are on the road to face the South Bend Cubs in a series that starts on Tuesday. The team returns to Neuroscience Group Field for a twelve-game homestand from May 27 through June 8.

Images from this story







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.