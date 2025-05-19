Gonzalez Transferred to AA Wichita
May 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. OF Gabriel Gonzalez has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series in Fort Wayne Tuesday at 5:35.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2025
- Gonzalez Transferred to AA Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Timber Rattlers Tyson Hardin Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: May 20-25 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Gonzalez Transferred to AA Wichita
- Peoria Pitching Shuts Down the Cedar Rapids Offense, Chiefs Top Kernels 7-1
- Chiefs Hold on Amidst Cedar Rapids' Late Surge, Top Kernels 6-5
- Stull Signed by the Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids
- Kernels' Offense Stays Hot, Cedar Rapids Romps Peoria 13-2