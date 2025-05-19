Gonzalez Transferred to AA Wichita

May 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. OF Gabriel Gonzalez has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series in Fort Wayne Tuesday at 5:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2025

